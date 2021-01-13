Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-01-21

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.85% to $2025.00, copper price up by 0.31% to $7991.50, lead price down by 0.38% to $1984.50, nickel price up by 2.64% to $17671.00, tin price up by 0.92% to $20920.00, zinc price up by 0.14% to $2792.00, molybdenum price stood at $22597.00, cobalt price stood at $36500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration