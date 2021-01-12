Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-01-21

YEREVAN, 12 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 January, USD exchange rate up by 1.68 drams to 525.44 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.20 drams to 639.04 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.94 drams to 714.65 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 163.76 drams to 31206.12 drams. Silver price down by 26.01 drams to 422.67 drams. Platinum price down by 1,561.69 drams to 17163.58 drams.