Chinese President wishes speedy recovery to Armenian counterpart

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

On behalf of himself and his wife Peng Liyuan, the Chinese President wished a speedy recovery to President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has been infected with COVID-19.

