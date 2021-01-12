Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Chinese President wishes speedy recovery to Armenian counterpart

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

On behalf of himself and his wife Peng Liyuan, the Chinese President wished a speedy recovery to President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has been infected with COVID-19.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





