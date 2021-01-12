COVID-19: Virus reproduction number declines in Armenia, but risk for new wave remains

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Armenia has declined both before and after the New Year and Christmas holidays, Deputy director general of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Gayane Sahakyan told a press conference in Armenpress, adding that the reproduction number of the virus as of the past 14 days is 0.84, whereas in the previous period it was 1.43.

“We should not forget that various contacts took place during the New Year holidays, it is expected that the number of new cases will grow. If we take into account the fact that the classes have also started, we will have a certain rise in the number of new cases”, Gayane Sahakyan said.

As of January 12, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia is 162,643, the death rate is 1.8%. Currently, 8,300 patients are under treatment. Mrs. Sahakyan said there is no problem with the tests.

As for the re-infection, the specialist said even the World Health Organization doesn’t have a concrete definition on re-infection, as, she noted, the virus is new and is not well studied.

