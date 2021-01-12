Armenian Ombudsman alarms on multiple unresolved issues at road sections controlled by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan alarms that several problems regarding roads that have come under Azerbaijani control remain unresolved.

“Different parts of the road are under Azerbaijani control and Azerbaijani flags and signs are installed there. Moreover, 21 kilometers of the 68 kilometer section of the Goris-Vorotan-Shurnukh-Kapan road is under Azerbaijani control. The Azerbaijani soldiers are installing the road signs with explicit provocation. In addition, as residents reported, [Azerbaijani soldiers] may appear on the road with weapons. They may stop on the road and conduct observations. These are roads which link our peaceful settlements with one another. This issue emerged because of using a mechanical approach in demarcation,” Tatoyan said at a news briefing.

He said that Armenian citizens are advised to travel via these roads quickly and without stops, otherwise the Azerbaijani side will consider it a provocation.

Tatoyan pointed out numerous problems that would arise in the event of hypothetical incidents which could happen on these parts of the road, for example traffic accidents.

“If, for example, a traffic accident were to happen between not only Armenian motorists but for example an Armenian motorist and an Azerbaijani motorist. What would happen if a car broke down in those parts of the road and the driver must stop and fix it? What would happen if traffic violations, crimes or other things were to happen in those parts? If we find this to be Azerbaijani territory, what does that mean? Does it mean that the Azeri investigative body must carry out investigative actions against an Armenian citizen? These issues aren’t regulated at all,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan