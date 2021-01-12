Armenia to acquire coronavirus vaccine by mid-February, health authorities say

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities say they plan to acquire the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines either in the end of January or by mid-February.

The National Center for Disease Control’s Deputy Director-General Gayane Sahakyan said at a news conference that they are holding negotiations for acquiring the vaccines which have passed necessary trials and studies, such as the Sputnik V, the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines.

“We plan to acquire vaccines for the 10% of the population to initially conduct vaccinations for at-risk people. We are holding negotiations over the timeframes of importing the vaccine. The first batch of the vaccine will be supplied by end of January or mid-February and the vaccination of at-risk groups will start. As to which vaccine we will have in the beginning is unclear now, we are working simultaneously in the direction of acquiring all four abovementioned vaccines,” Gayane Sahakyan, who is also in charge of the National Immunization Program, said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan