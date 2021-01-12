Armenian CDC: 355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over last 24 hours

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 355 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours in the country, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 162,643.

729 patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 150,602.

1885 tests were conducted over the past day.

10 patients died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2941. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 707 other individuals (5 in the past 24 hours) infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

As of January 12, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 8393.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan