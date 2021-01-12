LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.62% to $2008.00, copper price down by 1.01% to $7967.00, lead price down by 2.45% to $1992.00, nickel price down by 4.20% to $17217.00, tin price down by 1.94% to $20730.00, zinc price down by 2.64% to $2788.00, molybdenum price stood at $22597.00, cobalt price up by 1.39% to $36500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.