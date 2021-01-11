Implementation of Moscow agreements can change the economic prospects of the region – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the joint statement on the development of the region signed with the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on January 11.

ARMENPRESS reports in a briefing following the meeting with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan the Armenian PM said that the implementation of the agreements enshrined in the joint statement can change the economic prospect of the region. According to him, the new economic situation can lead to more security guarantees.

‘’We are ready to make constructive efforts in that direction. I think it’s not possible to solve all the issues during one meeting, but I hope we will move forward. At the moment, the humanitarian issues remain priority, particularly, the exchange of war prisoners provided by our November 9 declaration’’, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan