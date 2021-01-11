Quarantine regime extended until July 11 in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. According to the Government decision of January 11, the quarantine regime has been prolonged until July 11 aimed at diminishing the risks of spreading COVID-19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Health, the adoption of the decision is conditioned by the fact that situation of the COVID-19 pandemic remains tense and the WHO warns of the 3rd wave of the rise of pandemic (given the experience of a number of countries like the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Russia).

At the same time, considering the existing situation over the pandemic in Armenia, some limitations have been lifted or mitigated, particularly,

Foreign citizens can enter Armenia also through land border, if at the check point they present document on negative COVID-19 test dating back 72 hours or less. If there are no relevant documents, the visitors can be tested at the checkpoint and be self-isolated until a negative result is received ( in the past this rule was applied only at the airports).

All limitations for public events have been lifted

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan