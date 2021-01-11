Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-01-21

YEREVAN, 11 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.97 drams to 523.76 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.90 drams to 636.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.03 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.23 drams to 706.71 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 903.33 drams to 31369.88 drams. Silver price down by 7.32 drams to 448.68 drams. Platinum price up by 185.95 drams to 18725.27 drams.