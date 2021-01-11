Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-01-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-01-21

YEREVAN, 11 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.97 drams to 523.76 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.90 drams to 636.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.03 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.23 drams to 706.71 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 903.33 drams to 31369.88 drams. Silver price down by 7.32 drams to 448.68 drams. Platinum price up by 185.95 drams to 18725.27 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration