Collector coin “Komitas-150” captures 3rd place in nomination “Coin of the Year” at int'l contest

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The silver collector coin issued by the Central Bank of Armenia in 2019 and dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the birth of the world-renowned Armenian composer and musicologist Komitas took the 3rd place in the nomination “Coin of the Year” in the 14th international contest “Coin Constellation-2020” (RF), the CBA told Armenpress.

The designers of the “Komitas-150” coin are: Vardan Vardanyan (obverse) and Eduard Kurghinyan (reverse).

The coin is minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

26 organizations from 17 countries applied for participation in the “Coin Constellation-2020”. In total 159 collector coins of 2019 year of issue were presented to the contest.

The winner-coins were determined by summarizing the votes of the international jury.

Information on the contest can be found at www.gold10.ru.