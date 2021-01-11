Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament undergoes surgery

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan is undergoing surgery, his assistant Hasmik Hakobyan told Armenpress.

“At the moment Alen Simonyan undergoes surgery in the Nairi hospital”, she said, without releasing other details about Mr. Simonyan’s health condition.

