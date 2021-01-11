Agreements of Karabakh statement being implemented consecutively, Russia’s Putin says

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the agreements of the trilateral statement signed by him, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Azerbaijani President over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are being implemented consecutively.

“Partnering and friendly relations are valuable for Russia, which connect our countries and peoples, therefore, we were following the renewed military clash with a sincere concern for the human fates. Unfortunately, the large-scale military operations led to huge human losses, escalated the complex situation in the South Caucasus and increased the risks for the spread of terrorism. I want to thank you that you accepted in a positive manner the mediation efforts of the Russian side aimed at assisting in stopping the bloodshed, stabilizing the situation and achieving stable ceasefire. We were in constant touch, were jointly searching for a compromise as a result of which a trilateral statement was agreed on November 9 which we have signed jointly. Today we can praise the fact that the trilateral agreements are being implemented consecutively”, Putin said at a meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow.

The Russian leader said the Russian side continues discussing its actions with the remaining Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“Russian peacekeepers have been deployed [in Nagorno Karabakh] at the request of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides aimed at observing the ceasefire. Exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of the dead has been carried out at the mediation of the Russian side”, Putin stated.

Meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister, the Russian President and the Azerbaijani President has kicked off in the Kremlin.

Earlier today Armenian PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan reported that the meeting is of economic nature, relating to the opening of regional communications and the implementation of international cargo transportation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan