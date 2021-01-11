Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Moscow

Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has kicked off at the Kremlin, RIA Novosti reported.

According to a news release issued by the Pashinyan Administration earlier, the meeting is of economic nature and relates to the opening of regional communications and the implementation of international cargo shipments.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration