Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has kicked off at the Kremlin, RIA Novosti reported.

According to a news release issued by the Pashinyan Administration earlier, the meeting is of economic nature and relates to the opening of regional communications and the implementation of international cargo shipments.

