Aliyev arrives in Moscow to hold talks with Pashinyan and Putin

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu confirmed the arrival of his country’s president to TASS.

“At this moment Aliyev’s convoy is heading to the Kremlin,” the ambassador told the news agency.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had already arrived to Moscow for the trilateral summit.

According to the Pashinyan Administration, the upcoming meeting is of economic nature and relates to the opening of regional communications and the implementation of international cargo shipments.

