Armenian PM arrives in Moscow on working visit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Moscow, Russia, on a working visit, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Facebook.

“Hours later the trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will kick off. Official statement will be released over the results of the meeting”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan