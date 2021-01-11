Over 93.9 mln COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian medics have conducted over 93.9 mln tests for the presence of the novel coronavirus infection, TASS reports citing the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

“Over 93.9 mln tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation”, the statement said. Over the past 24 hours, 383,000 tests were made.

According to the agency, to date, some 625,900 people remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection.