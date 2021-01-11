COVID-19: Armenia reports 157 new cases, 561 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 157 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 162,288, the ministry of healthcare said today.

561 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 149,873.

2 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2931.

1025 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 8782.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 702 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan