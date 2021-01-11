14 more bodies of fallen troops retrieved as search operations continue – Artsakh says

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Rescuaers of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) continue the search operations in the battle zones, in particular in Askeran, Martuni, Hadrut, Mekhakavan (Jabrayil), Vorotan (Kubatlu) sections, official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress, adding that search for missing in action, who are likely hiding, will also continue in all sites.

“Yesterday the search groups entered into Kovsakan (Zangelan) via the Syunik province and retrieved bodies of 14 servicemen. So far, a total of 1211 bodies of servicemen and civilians have been found as a result of the search operations”, he said.

Editing and Translating by AnetaHarutyunyan