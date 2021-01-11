Two Artsakh residents arrested on suspicion of opening celebratory gunfire in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Two suspects are under arrest on suspicion of opening gunfire in Stepanakert City, the Artsakh presidency said, denying online reports which alleged that the perpetrators were Azerbaijanis.

“[The suspects] are two Artsakhi men, who, being under the influence of alcohol, opened fire in the air at midnight,” Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said. “They are now in police custody and an investigation is underway.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan