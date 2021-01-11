Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Another modular camp installed in Nagorno Karabakh for Russian peacekeepers

Another modular camp installed in Nagorno Karabakh for Russian peacekeepers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Another modular camp has been installed in Nagorno Karabakh for the Russian peacekeepers.

The camp has been built in Berdashen for the accomodation of 60 Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry reports.

Earlier two similar camps have been installed in Stepanakert and Getavan for the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Each camp has a gym, bathhouse, a first-aid post, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration