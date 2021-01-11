Another modular camp installed in Nagorno Karabakh for Russian peacekeepers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Another modular camp has been installed in Nagorno Karabakh for the Russian peacekeepers.

The camp has been built in Berdashen for the accomodation of 60 Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry reports.

Earlier two similar camps have been installed in Stepanakert and Getavan for the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Each camp has a gym, bathhouse, a first-aid post, etc.

