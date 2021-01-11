Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Putin discusses Karabakh with government officials ahead of Moscow summit

Putin discusses Karabakh with government officials ahead of Moscow summit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a consultation with government officials ahead of the upcoming meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin reported.

The Russian foreign minister, defense minister, FSS chief and intelligence chief and others took part in the discussion on “the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and issues related to the situation in South Caucasus.”

“The issue of ensuring the peace process of the Nagorno Karabakh resolution and overall the situation in Southern Caucasus has an international nature,” the Kremlin said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration