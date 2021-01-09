Armenian FM holds meeting with Homeland Salvation Movement representatives

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian is holding a meeting today with the representatives of the Homeland Salvation Movement, spokesperson of the minister Anna Naghdalyan earlier confirmed the possibility of the meeting in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

Other details will be revealed after the meeting.

The meeting is attended by the leadership of the Homeland Salvation Movement Vazgen Manukyan, Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Artur Vanetsyan.

Earlier the Homeland Salvation Movement has issued a statement where their joint candidate for the prime minister Vazgen Manukyan has applied to Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian, Director of the National Security Service Armen Abazyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan for a meeting.

