Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Air temperature to gradually rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees

Air temperature to gradually rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 9 and on January 10-13, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Precipitation is forecast in most of the regions in the daytime of January 14.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees in the Republic on January 10-13.

Snow is expected in Yerevan in the evening of January 14.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration