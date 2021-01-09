Air temperature to gradually rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees
15:00, 9 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 9 and on January 10-13, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Precipitation is forecast in most of the regions in the daytime of January 14.
The air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees in the Republic on January 10-13.
Snow is expected in Yerevan in the evening of January 14.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
