Air temperature to gradually rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 9 and on January 10-13, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Precipitation is forecast in most of the regions in the daytime of January 14.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees in the Republic on January 10-13.

Snow is expected in Yerevan in the evening of January 14.

