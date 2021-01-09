Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to bad weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

Fog is reported in Abovyan town of Kotayk province and several other communities (Nor Geghi, Buzhakan and Teghenik).

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan