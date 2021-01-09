COVID-19: Armenia reports 379 new cases, 932 recoveries over past day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. 379 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 161,794, the ministry of healthcare said today.

932 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 148,893.

14 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2922.

2123 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 9279.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 700 (4 new such cases).

