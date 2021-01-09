Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

More bodies of fallen troops found during search operations, says Artsakh

More bodies of fallen troops found during search operations, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. 3 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in Jabrayil section, official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

“The bodies of troops were found in the military positions of Jabrayil. So far, a total of 1197 bodies of servicemen and civilians have been found as a result of the search operations in the battle zones. The search operations will continue on Monday”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration