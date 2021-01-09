LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 January:

The price of aluminum down by 2.30% to $2020.50, copper price down by 0.98% to $8048.00, lead price down by 1.90% to $2042.00, nickel price up by 0.81% to $17972.00, tin price down by 0.14% to $21140.00, zinc price up by 0.17% to $2863.50, molybdenum price up by 0.49% to $22597.00, cobalt price up by 2.86% to $36000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.