Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-21

YEREVAN, 8 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.20 drams to 522.79 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.37 drams to 639.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.02 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.47 drams to 710.94 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 781.86 drams to 32273.21 drams. Silver price up by 16.64 drams to 456 drams. Platinum price down by 1,082.40 drams to 18539.32 drams.