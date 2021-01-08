Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Weather forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 8, January 9-10, in the night of January 11 and on January 13, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

The air temperature will not change considerably.

Fog and then light snow are forecast in Yerevan in the daytime of January 8 and on January 9-13.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





