Weather forecast in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of January 8, January 9-10, in the night of January 11 and on January 13, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
The air temperature will not change considerably.
Fog and then light snow are forecast in Yerevan in the daytime of January 8 and on January 9-13.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 14:16 Weather forecast in Armenia
- 14:08 Cannes Film Festival 2021 could take place in summer
- 13:37 Armenian President will return to Yerevan as soon as doctors permit
- 12:15 Statements made by Azerbaijani President violate international humanitarian law – Armenian Ombudsman
- 12:07 6 more bodies of fallen troops found during search operations, says Artsakh
- 11:53 Russian peacekeepers continue demining works in Nagorno Karabakh
- 11:42 Economy minister under fire from health authorities over 'oxygen' remarks regarding COVID measures
- 11:17 Pashinyan says complete exchange of PoWs, unblocking all regional connections is priority of Armenia
- 11:08 COVID-19: Armenia confirms 361 new cases in one day
- 09:55 Justice Minister denies reports on receiving “treaty” ahead of purported NK summit
- 09:35 Road condition
- 08:44 European Stocks - 07-01-21
- 08:44 US stocks up - 07-01-21
- 08:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-21
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-01-21
- 08:41 Oil Prices Down - 07-01-21
- 01.07-16:33 Artsakh Defense Army servicemen, Russian peacekeepers fulfill their duties – president’s spox
- 01.07-15:24 Armenian PM’s spokesperson comments on Aliyev’s statement over Nakhijevan corridor
- 01.07-13:52 US Congress approves Biden's victory in presidential election
- 01.07-13:45 France ready to support efforts on releasing POWs, assisting Armenia’s economic development
- 01.07-12:53 ODIHR calls for restraint and respect for the democratic process following US election unrest
- 01.07-11:20 COVID-19: Armenia reports 201 new cases, 812 recoveries in one day
- 01.07-11:17 Road condition
- 01.07-11:15 4 die, over 50 detained during violent protests in Washington DC
- 01.06-15:46 On Armenian Christmas Day I remember Armenians of Artsakh, the victims of 2nd genocide- Valérie Boyer
11:16, 01.02.2021
Viewed 2486 times Captured Armenian servicemen should be immediately returned to Armenia–Ombudsman on Aliyev’s remarks
00:01, 01.01.2021
Viewed 2006 times PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas
15:24, 01.07.2021
Viewed 1986 times Armenian PM’s spokesperson comments on Aliyev’s statement over Nakhijevan corridor
18:39, 01.01.2021
Viewed 1446 times Artsakh's President starts New Year visiting frontline
18:10, 01.04.2021
Viewed 1397 times Defense Ministry denies information about capturing Armenian serviceman by Azerbaijanis