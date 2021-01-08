Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Cannes Film Festival 2021 could take place in summer

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Cannes Film Festival may take place in summer 2021 conditioned by the coronavirus situation globally, Kulturomania reports.

The Festival organizers said they want to hold the event in May, probably on May 11-12, however, they added that the date may change and the event could take place in the end of June or July.

The Cannes Film Festival 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19, however, a small version of the event took place on the sidelines of which only four films were screened.

