Armenian President will return to Yerevan as soon as doctors permit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 in London, will return to Yerevan after the situation stabilizes and the permission of doctors, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“In response to inquiries of numerous media outlets, we would like to inform that Armen Sarkissian, who is self-isolated after testing for the novel coronavirus, has a complicated course of the disease, shows disease-related symptoms. President Sarkissian continues the treatment process under the supervision of doctors.

At the same time, due to the health condition, the President is working as much as possible and will temporarily work remotely.

President Sarkissian will return to Yerevan immediately after the stabilization of the situation and the permission of doctors to fulfill his duties.

We once again convey the gratitude of the President and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian for the words of support”, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan