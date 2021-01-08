Pashinyan says complete exchange of PoWs, unblocking all regional connections is priority of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented what he described as Armenia’s priority in the further implementation of the terms of the Karabakh armistice – the 2020 November 10 truce officially known as the Statement by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation which ended the 2020 war in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Our priority in further implementing the November 10 trilateral statement is the following:

A complete implementation of the 8th clause of the statement: Therefore a complete exchange of prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons, and the bodies of the dead must take place. The implementation of extensive search and rescue operations where combat operations took place is also important for us. Unblocking of all economic and transport infrastructures of the region, which means both cargo shipments and transport connection from Armenia through Azerbaijan’s territory to Russia and Iran, as well as cargo shipments and transport connection from Azerbaijan to Nakhijevan through the territory of Armenia.

I am once again drawing attention on the fact that the [2020] November 10 statement does not include neither the “Meghri” nor the “corridor” terms related to any territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The selection of the connection routes from Armenia to Russia and from Azerbaijan to Nakhijevan is a separate topic of discussion, the efficiency of which depends on increasing the efficiency and volumes of the exchange of prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons, and the bodies of the dead, as well as the search operations for those missing,” Pashinyan said in a statement on social media.

