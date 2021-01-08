Justice Minister denies reports on receiving “treaty” ahead of purported NK summit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Justice of Armenia has denied media reports which claimed that his ministry received the draft treaty which is purportedly planned to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan during an upcoming summit in Moscow. The media reports alleged that the justice ministry is tasked with conforming the treaty with the constitution.

“Unfortunately, the conduct of applying psychological pressure on people through disinformation is not stopping. The Armenian Ministry of Justice has not received any treaty within the framework of any procedure. The information generated in the press is fake,” Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said.

Despite many reports on an upcoming meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Moscow for a NK summit, the information remains unconfirmed so far.

