Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-21

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 January:

The price of aluminum up by 1.75% to $2068.00, copper price up by 2.59% to $8127.50, lead price up by 1.09% to $2081.50, nickel price up by 1.43% to $17828.00, tin price up by 0.21% to $21170.00, zinc price up by 1.69% to $2858.50, molybdenum price up by 0.20% to $22487.00, cobalt price up by 2.94% to $35000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration