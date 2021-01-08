LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 January:

The price of aluminum up by 1.75% to $2068.00, copper price up by 2.59% to $8127.50, lead price up by 1.09% to $2081.50, nickel price up by 1.43% to $17828.00, tin price up by 0.21% to $21170.00, zinc price up by 1.69% to $2858.50, molybdenum price up by 0.20% to $22487.00, cobalt price up by 2.94% to $35000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.