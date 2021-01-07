Road condition
YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to bad weather conditions.
The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.
The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
- 11:20 COVID-19: Armenia reports 201 new cases, 812 recoveries in one day
- 11:17 Road condition
- 11:15 4 die, over 50 detained during violent protests in Washington DC
- 01.06-15:46 On Armenian Christmas Day I remember Armenians of Artsakh, the victims of 2nd genocide- Valérie Boyer
- 01.06-12:09 Catholicos of All Armenians issues a message on Feast of Holy Nativity and Theophany Jesus Christ
- 01.06-11:48 PM Pashinyan is self-isolated
- 01.05-16:27 Armenian FM meets with Artsakh counterpart
- 01.05-15:34 Armenian President tests positive for COVID-19
- 01.05-15:25 Armenian government plans to launch new projects for assisting Artsakh people
- 01.05-13:12 Armenian FM to depart for Artsakh on working visit
- 01.05-12:18 Russian peacekeepers conduct demining works in Stepanakert
- 01.05-11:40 9 more bodies found during search operations in Jabrayil-Hadrut directions
- 01.05-11:22 Road condition
- 01.05-11:17 COVID-19: Armenia reports 324 new cases, 928 recoveries in one day
- 01.04-18:10 Defense Ministry denies information about capturing Armenian serviceman by Azerbaijanis
- 01.04-18:00 Primate of Artsakh Diocese discusses security of Amaras Monastery with Russian peacekeeping command
- 01.04-12:59 Road condition
- 01.04-12:16 20 bodies found in Hadrut and Jabrayil sections as search operations continue
- 01.04-11:13 COVID-19: Armenia reports 193 new cases, 740 recoveries in one day
- 01.04-10:50 Nancy Pelosi reelected Speaker of US House of Representatives
- 01.02-17:03 Car bomb explodes in Syrian border town: casualties reported
- 01.02-14:56 Weather forecast in Armenia
- 01.02-11:26 COVID-19: Armenia confirms 60 new cases in past 24 hours
- 01.02-11:16 Captured Armenian servicemen should be immediately returned to Armenia–Ombudsman on Aliyev’s remarks
- 01.02-11:03 Road condition
11:16, 01.02.2021
Viewed 2392 times Captured Armenian servicemen should be immediately returned to Armenia–Ombudsman on Aliyev’s remarks
00:01, 01.01.2021
Viewed 1954 times PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas
18:39, 01.01.2021
Viewed 1398 times Artsakh's President starts New Year visiting frontline
18:10, 01.04.2021
Viewed 1316 times Defense Ministry denies information about capturing Armenian serviceman by Azerbaijanis
16:03, 01.01.2021
Viewed 1258 times Italy's Osio Sopra comune recognizes Artsakh's independence