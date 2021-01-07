4 die, over 50 detained during violent protests in Washington DC

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement officers on Wednesday night detained more than 50 people after the curfew imposed in the US capital due to riots, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced at a press conference, TASS reports.

In addition, two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, Contee said.

Earlier, authorities of Washington DC confirmed four deaths during violent protests on Wednesday near the US Congress building.

Protesters supporting current President Donald Trump stormed on Wednesday the US Congress building in Washington DC and disrupted the work of lawmakers, who met to certify the results of the November presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden.

Some protesters managed to get inside of the Congress and all lawmakers were evacuated. During the attack a female protester sustained a gun wound and later died in a hospital.