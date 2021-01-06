Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 January

On Armenian Christmas Day I remember Armenians of Artsakh, the victims of 2nd genocide- Valérie Boyer

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Member of the French National Assembly Valérie Boyer made a note on her Facebook page on the occasion of the Feast of Holy Nativity (Christmas celebrated in Armenia), noting that on this day she recalls the Armenians of Artsakh who fell victim to the new genocide.

''On this day of the Armenian Christmas I recall the Armenians of Artsakh, the victims of the new genocide. I am pondering about Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan and Dadivank. I am thinking about that heritage. I am thinking about the massacres of Christians. Let's not forget it, condemn and struggle'', she wrote.





