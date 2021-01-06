Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 January

PM Pashinyan is self-isolated

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Mane Grigoryan, the press-secretary of the Prime Minister of Armenia, explained why PM Pashinyan is not present at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan where a liturgy is delivered over Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus.

‘’Conditioned by the situation over the pandemic, the Prime Minister has self-isolated’’, Mane Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS.





