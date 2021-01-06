PM Pashinyan is self-isolated
YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Mane Grigoryan, the press-secretary of the Prime Minister of Armenia, explained why PM Pashinyan is not present at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan where a liturgy is delivered over Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus.
‘’Conditioned by the situation over the pandemic, the Prime Minister has self-isolated’’, Mane Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS.
- 12:09 Catholicos of All Armenians issues a message on Feast of Holy Nativity and Theophany Jesus Christ
- 11:48 PM Pashinyan is self-isolated
- 01.05-16:27 Armenian FM meets with Artsakh counterpart
- 01.05-15:34 Armenian President tests positive for COVID-19
- 01.05-15:25 Armenian government plans to launch new projects for assisting Artsakh people
- 01.05-13:12 Armenian FM to depart for Artsakh on working visit
- 01.05-12:18 Russian peacekeepers conduct demining works in Stepanakert
- 01.05-11:40 9 more bodies found during search operations in Jabrayil-Hadrut directions
- 01.05-11:22 Road condition
- 01.05-11:17 COVID-19: Armenia reports 324 new cases, 928 recoveries in one day
- 01.04-18:10 Defense Ministry denies information about capturing Armenian serviceman by Azerbaijanis
- 01.04-18:00 Primate of Artsakh Diocese discusses security of Amaras Monastery with Russian peacekeeping command
- 01.04-12:59 Road condition
- 01.04-12:16 20 bodies found in Hadrut and Jabrayil sections as search operations continue
- 01.04-11:13 COVID-19: Armenia reports 193 new cases, 740 recoveries in one day
- 01.04-10:50 Nancy Pelosi reelected Speaker of US House of Representatives
- 01.02-17:03 Car bomb explodes in Syrian border town: casualties reported
- 01.02-14:56 Weather forecast in Armenia
- 01.02-11:26 COVID-19: Armenia confirms 60 new cases in past 24 hours
- 01.02-11:16 Captured Armenian servicemen should be immediately returned to Armenia–Ombudsman on Aliyev’s remarks
- 01.02-11:03 Road condition
- 01.01-18:39 Artsakh's President starts New Year visiting frontline
- 01.01-16:03 Italy's Osio Sopra comune recognizes Artsakh's independence
- 01.01-00:01 PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas
- 12.31-12:07 Russian Ambassador congratulates Armenians and Russians on New Year
11:16, 01.02.2021
Viewed 2289 times Captured Armenian servicemen should be immediately returned to Armenia–Ombudsman on Aliyev’s remarks
12:41, 12.30.2020
Viewed 2255 times Lavrov comments on post-armistice Azeri attack on two villages in Artsakh
00:01, 01.01.2021
Viewed 1908 times PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas
09:35, 12.30.2020
Viewed 1784 times From disaster to new beginning: Government plans to revive Armenian economy in 2021
15:36, 12.30.2020
Viewed 1687 times Artsakh authorities find more bodies of fallen troops in ongoing search operations