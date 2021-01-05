Armenian government plans to launch new projects for assisting Artsakh people

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to solving the social problems of the residents of Artsakh who remained without shelters due to the recent war and have temporarily settled in Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

The Artsakh President highlighted the importance of social assistance programs being implemented by the Armenian government, expressing hope that they will manage to ensure a secure social environment for the Artsakh people with joint efforts.

Minister Arakelyan assured that assisting the people of Artsakh is one of the main priorities of the ministry and added that the government is planning to launch new projects for that purpose.