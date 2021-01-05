Russian peacekeepers conduct demining works in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining works in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, in particular in Stepanakert, the Russian defense ministry reports.

The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have already cleared over 414 hectares of land, over 160 km long roads, 617 buildings. Nearly 19 thousand explosive devices were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems.