Defense Ministry denies information about capturing Armenian serviceman by Azerbaijanis

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia says the information spread by a Telegram channel about capturing an Armenian serviceman by the Azerbaijani side from the positions of Davit Bek village in Syunik Province is disinformation.

''It's disinformation. There is nothing like that'', ARMENPRESS reports the Defense Ministry said.





