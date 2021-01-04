Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 January

Primate of Artsakh Diocese discusses security of Amaras Monastery with Russian peacekeeping command

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan visited today Martuni region.

Accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping command, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese visited the Amaras Monastery where he discussed the security of the Monastery.

Thereafter, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan visited St. Vardan Church in Chartar town and then St. Nerses Church in Martuni town.

The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with head of the Martuni regional administration Ararat Melkumyan.

 





