20 bodies found in Hadrut and Jabrayil sections as search operations continue

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Bodies of 19 servicemen and 1 civilian have been found as a result of search operations in the battle zones, in particular in Hadrut-Karmrakuch and Jabrayil directions, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Forensic examination is underway to identify the dead civilian. The examination will also reveal whether the civilian has died in the military operations or has been killed.

So far, a total of 1175 bodies have been retrieved from the battle zones.

Today the search operations continue in Hadrut-Karmrakuch and Mekhakavan (Jabrayil) directions.

Search operations for missing in action also continue in all places, the Service said.