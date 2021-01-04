Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 January

20 bodies found in Hadrut and Jabrayil sections as search operations continue

20 bodies found in Hadrut and Jabrayil sections as search operations continue

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Bodies of 19 servicemen and 1 civilian have been found as a result of search operations in the battle zones, in particular in Hadrut-Karmrakuch and Jabrayil directions, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Forensic examination is underway to identify the dead civilian. The examination will also reveal whether the civilian has died in the military operations or has been killed.

So far, a total of 1175 bodies have been retrieved from the battle zones.

Today the search operations continue in Hadrut-Karmrakuch and Mekhakavan (Jabrayil) directions.

Search operations for missing in action also continue in all places, the Service said.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration