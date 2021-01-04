COVID-19: Armenia reports 193 new cases, 740 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. 193 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 160,220, the ministry of healthcare said today.

740 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 144,831.

14 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2864.

The number of active cases is 11,834.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 691 (3 new such cases).