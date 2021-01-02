Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 January

Car bomb explodes in Syrian border town: casualties reported

Car bomb explodes in Syrian border town: casualties reported

YEREVAN, JANUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. A car bomb exploded in a vegetable market in the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al Ain close to the border with Turkey, with reports of several killed and wounded, Reuters reports citing Syrian state news agency SANA.

Two children were among those killed and their mother was wounded in the explosion, SANA reported, adding the blast also killed several Turkish-backed fighters.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration