Car bomb explodes in Syrian border town: casualties reported
YEREVAN, JANUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. A car bomb exploded in a vegetable market in the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al Ain close to the border with Turkey, with reports of several killed and wounded, Reuters reports citing Syrian state news agency SANA.
Two children were among those killed and their mother was wounded in the explosion, SANA reported, adding the blast also killed several Turkish-backed fighters.
