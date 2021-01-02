Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 January

Weather forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that in the daytime of January 2, on January 3-7 no precipitation is expected in Armenia.

The air temperature will not change considerably.





