COVID-19: Armenia confirms 60 new cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JANUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 159,798, the ministry of healthcare said today.

285 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 143,640.

8 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2836.

The number of active cases is 12,635.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 687 (2 new such cases).