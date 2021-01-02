Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia due to bad weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks, but is open for the other vehicles.

The roads of Syunik province are partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.